WV DHHR confirms 245 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on May 18.

The DHHR confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Monday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,845,385 (+3,258) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,888 (+245) total cases and 2,763 (+1) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of an 87-year old female from Jefferson County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,077 active cases and 150,048 recovered cases in the state.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

According to the dashboard, 846,309 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 703,100 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.