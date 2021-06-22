WV DHHR confirms 245 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths after the holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on June 22.

The DHHR confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Thursday, June 17.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,978,347 (+17,522) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,627 (+245) total cases and 2,870 (+7) total deaths.

*Due to the holiday weekend, the DHHR dashboard has not been updated since Thursday, June 17.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wyoming County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, and a 76-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We extend our sincere condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines saves lives. I urge you to choose the COVID vaccine for yourself and for your children ages 12 and older.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,083 active cases and 158,674 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,513), Berkeley (12,820), Boone (2,174), Braxton (1,009), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,865), Calhoun (382), Clay (542), Doddridge (640), Fayette (3,545), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,886), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,842), Hardy (1,571), Harrison (6,170), Jackson (2,241), Jefferson (4,790), Kanawha (15,472), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,599), Logan (3,283), Marion (4,634), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,056), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,145), Mineral (2,972), Mingo (2,743), Monongalia (9,388), Monroe (1,218), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,898), Ohio (4,306), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,319), Raleigh (7,079), Randolph (2,847), Ritchie (757), Roane (659), Summers (863), Taylor (1,276), Tucker (546), Tyler (743), Upshur (1,963), Wayne (3,182), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,930), Wyoming (2,043)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Lewis, Nicholas, Pleasants, Tyler and Wetzel counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 972,662 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 807,065 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.