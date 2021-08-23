WV DHHR confirms 2,486 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 2,486 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in its report on Aug. 23.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,297,722 (+28,553) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 180,019 (+2,486) total cases and 3,016 (+8) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, and a 62-year old female from Logan County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 10,543 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,783), Berkeley (14,008), Boone (2,321), Braxton (1,140), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (9,940), Calhoun (430), Clay (619), Doddridge (685), Fayette (3,956), Gilmer (965), Grant (1,383), Greenbrier (3,108), Hampshire (2,070), Hancock (2,974), Hardy (1,670), Harrison (6,756),Jackson (2,451), Jefferson (5,136), Kanawha (16,873), Lewis (1,605), Lincoln (1,776), Logan (3,577), Marion (5,072), Marshall (3,928), Mason (2,335), McDowell (1,829), Mercer (5,727), Mineral (3,158), Mingo (3,019), Monongalia (9,970), Monroe (1,340), Morgan (1,385), Nicholas (2,111), Ohio (4,714), Pendleton (760), Pleasants (1,018), Pocahontas (759), Preston (3,100), Putnam (5,888), Raleigh (7,783), Randolph (3,255), Ritchie (815), Roane (765), Summers (924), Taylor (1,453), Tucker (609), Tyler (844), Upshur (2,435), Wayne (3,589), Webster (663), Wetzel (1,657), Wirt (496), Wood (8,690), Wyoming (2,355).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,102,124 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 901,370 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.