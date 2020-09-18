WV DHHR confirms 253 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 253 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18, there have been a total of 502,803(+4,841) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,683 (+253) total cases and 297 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old man from Mingo County, an 87-year old woman from Mason County, and a 62-year old man from Logan County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,375 (+43) active cases and 10,011 (+207) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (929), Boone (191), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (707), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (524), Gilmer (20), Grant (150), Greenbrier (119), Hampshire (100), Hancock (140), Hardy (78), Harrison (332), Jackson (244), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,194), Lewis (38), Lincoln (153), Logan (559), Marion (252), Marshall (150), Mason (130), McDowell (86), Mercer (394), Mineral (161), Mingo (346), Monongalia (1,836), Monroe (146), Morgan (49), Nicholas (79), Ohio (349), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (147), Putnam (471), Raleigh (470), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (34), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (336), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (346), Wyoming (94).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monroe and Tucker counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.