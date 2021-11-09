WV DHHR confirms 259 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 259 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 9.

The DHHR confirmed 407 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR has reported 278,837 (+259) total cases and 4,568 (+20) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,937 (-381) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year old male from Braxton County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year old male from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Tyler County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Roane County, a 78-year old female from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Ohio County, and a 68-year old male from Wyoming County. These deaths range from September 2021 through October 2021.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end this deadly virus through vaccination.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (46), Berkeley (307), Boone (92), Braxton (39), Brooke (50), Cabell (256), Calhoun (26), Clay (31), Doddridge (8), Fayette (123), Gilmer (28), Grant (63), Greenbrier (84), Hampshire (71), Hancock (110), Hardy (71), Harrison (233), Jackson (70), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (489), Lewis (57), Lincoln (150), Logan (80), Marion (217), Marshall (83), Mason (63), McDowell (53), Mercer (239), Mineral (95), Mingo (57), Monongalia (226), Monroe (41), Morgan (48), Nicholas (155), Ohio (76), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (16), Preston (119), Putnam (218), Raleigh (198), Randolph (79), Ritchie (16), Roane (98), Summers (26), Taylor (104), Tucker (17), Tyler (17), Upshur (114), Wayne (78), Webster (24), Wetzel (52), Wirt (8), Wood (198), Wyoming (83).

According to the dashboard, 1,059,914 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 926,819 people have been fully vaccinated. 48,204 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.