WV DHHR confirms 160 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 160 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR confirmed 161 new cases and two deaths on Saturday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, there have been 589,583 (+7,376) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,628 (+160) total cases and 358 (+1) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,288 (+115) active cases and 11,982 (+44) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,093), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (118), Cabell (894), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (652), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (133), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (443), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,874), Lewis (41), Lincoln (187), Logan (650), Marion (301), Marshall (185), Mason (147), McDowell (96), Mercer (438), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,099), Monroe (151), Morgan (62), Nicholas (124), Ohio (383), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (627), Raleigh (559), Randolph (269), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (143), Tucker (42), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (420), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available Monday in Cabell, Taylor and Upshur counties: