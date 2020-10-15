WV DHHR confirms 264 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 264 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 263 new cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, there have been a total of 655,692 (+6,921) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,802 (+264) total cases and 393 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 65-year-old man from Cabell County.

“We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,623 (+11) active cases and 14,066 (251) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (155), Berkeley (1,315), Boone (280), Braxton (30), Brooke (142), Cabell (1,092), Calhoun (32), Clay (50), Doddridge (59), Fayette (697), Gilmer (60), Grant (177), Greenbrier (146), Hampshire (118), Hancock (188), Hardy (100), Harrison (588), Jackson (336), Jefferson (495), Kanawha (3,196), Lewis (62), Lincoln (203), Logan (701), Marion (337), Marshall (231), Mason (155), McDowell (100), Mercer (494), Mineral (196), Mingo (478), Monongalia (2,190), Monroe (175), Morgan (89), Nicholas (160), Ohio (433), Pendleton (63), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (62), Preston (172), Putnam (739), Raleigh (629), Randolph (360), Ritchie (23), Roane (82), Summers (67), Taylor (157), Tucker (50), Tyler (24), Upshur (203), Wayne (465), Webster (15), Wetzel (71), Wirt (23), Wood (444), Wyoming (152).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

Barbour County, October 15, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Kanawha County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old Smith’s Parking Lot, 106 Beech Street, Clendenin, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Tug Valley H.S., 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Morgan County, October 15, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required – 304-258-1513

Randolph County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing will be held Friday in Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Marshall, Mingo, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties. Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.