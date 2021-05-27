WV DHHR confirms 269 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 269 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on May 26.

The DHHR confirmed 190 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,903,276 (+7,185) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 161,046 (+269) total cases and 2,792 (+4) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Wayne County; an 87-year-old woman from Raleigh County; a 79-year-old woman from Pocahontas County; and a 39-year-old man from Wood County.

“Graduations, weddings, vacations, and family reunions are events no one wants to miss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “To participate safely, please schedule your COVID vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,099 active cases and 153,155 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,481), Berkeley (12,633), Boone (2,137), Braxton (968), Brooke (2,221), Cabell (8,788), Calhoun (367), Clay (536), Doddridge (618), Fayette (3,507), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,902), Hancock (2,834), Hardy (1,552), Harrison (5,973), Jackson (2,182), Jefferson (4,691), Kanawha (15,257), Lewis (1,258), Lincoln (1,535), Logan (3,202), Marion (4,549), Marshall (3,508), Mason (2,035), McDowell (1,587), Mercer (5,037), Mineral (2,914), Mingo (2,662), Monongalia (9,321), Monroe (1,164), Morgan (1,215), Nicholas (1,832), Ohio (4,272), Pendleton (707), Pleasants (952), Pocahontas (673), Preston (2,928), Putnam (5,272), Raleigh (6,945), Randolph (2,748), Ritchie (739), Roane (648), Summers (835), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (540), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,930), Wayne (3,161), Webster (525), Wetzel (1,376), Wirt (446), Wood (7,875), Wyoming (2,020).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Braxton, Hardy, Pleasants and Wetzel counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 895,755 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 726,853 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.