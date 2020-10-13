WV DHHR confirms 274 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Tuesday; active case total rises above 4,600

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 274 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 153 new cases and three new deaths were announced by the DHHR on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, there have been a total of 644,019 (+5,198) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,555 (+274) total cases and 387 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Cabell County and an 85-year-old man from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,687 (+109) active cases and 13,481 (+163) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), *Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), *Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426), Wyoming (143).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone and Upshur counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available Tuesdat in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

Barbour County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone Co. Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 13, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 S Church Street, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, (use Reynolds Street entrance), 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 12, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, UTC Collins Campus, 225 Stringtown Road, Union, WV

Putnam County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2365 Main Street, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing will be available on Wednesday in Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, Upshur, and Wayne counties. Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.