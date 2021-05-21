WV DHHR confirms 285 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 285 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on May 21.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,868,079 (+7,655) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 159,735 (+285) total cases and 2,772 (+3) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, and a 74-year old female from Gilmer County.

“Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,791 active cases and 151,172 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,469), Berkeley (12,540), Boone (2,096), Braxton (965), Brooke (2,204), Cabell (8,770), Calhoun (362), Clay (534), Doddridge (611), Fayette (3,482), Gilmer (872), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,841), Hampshire (1,883), Hancock (2,823), Hardy (1,550), Harrison (5,837), Jackson (2,158), Jefferson (4,654), Kanawha (15,136), Lewis (1,241), Lincoln (1,513), Logan (3,177), Marion (4,510), Marshall (3,492), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,581), Mercer (4,962), Mineral (2,891), Mingo (2,637), Monongalia (9,277), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,205), Nicholas (1,792), Ohio (4,255), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (933), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,915), Putnam (5,232), Raleigh (6,898), Randolph (2,698), Ritchie (725), Roane (644), Summers (829), Taylor (1,237), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,899), Wayne (3,140), Webster (505), Wetzel (1,370), Wirt (440), Wood (7,850), Wyoming (2,016)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 863,861 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 711,411 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.