WV DHHR confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 314 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on April 25.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,673,838 (+19,396) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,382 (+314) total cases and 2,821 (+4) total deaths.

The WV DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We remember today the unique burden the pandemic has placed upon children who have suffered loss of a family member,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must do all we can to support them and keep them safe.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,368), Berkeley (11,877), Boone (1,928), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,138), Cabell (8,677), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,328), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,691), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,732), Hardy (1,461), Harrison (5,506), Jackson (1,951), Jefferson (4,445), Kanawha (14,390), Lewis (1,146), Lincoln (1,421), Logan (2,994), Marion (4,244), Marshall (3,322), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,525), Mercer (4,625), Mineral (2,797), Mingo (2,457), Monongalia (9,027), Monroe (1,094), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,547), Ohio (4,097), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,832), Putnam (4,896), Raleigh (6,390), Randolph (2,508), Ritchie (673), Roane (591), Summers (774), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,833), Wayne (2,851), Webster (459), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (384), Wood (7,626), Wyoming (1,949).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 699,338 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 557,644 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.