WV DHHR confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 315 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR confirmed 341 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, there have been a total of 2,320,735 (+8,991) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,334 (+315) total cases and 2,565 (+19) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Morgan County, a 59-year old male from Brooke County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County and an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

“Words cannot convey the despair I feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 5,206 (+30) active cases and 128,563 (+266) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,121), Boone (1,654), Braxton (798), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,114), Calhoun (236), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,811), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,451), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,333), Harrison (4,983), Jackson (1,703), Jefferson (3,753), Kanawha (12,458), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,297), Logan (2,845), Marion (3,805), Marshall (3,116), Mason (1,824), McDowell (1,391), Mercer (4,306), Mineral (2,608), Mingo (2,211), Monongalia (8,346), Monroe (988), Morgan (952), Nicholas (1,281), Ohio (3,718), Pendleton (628), Pleasants (813), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,638), Putnam (4,373), Raleigh (5,018), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,111), Tucker (508), Tyler (641), Upshur (1,730), Wayne (2,644), Webster (394), Wetzel (1,125), Wirt (364), Wood (7,264), Wyoming (1,778).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour and Tucker counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, 396,970 (+4,234) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 247,203 (+635) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.