WV DHHR confirms 320 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, no additional deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 320 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR announced 325 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., October 24, 2020, there have been 714,405 (+5,249) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,712 (+320) total cases and 422 deaths.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,507), Boone (335), Braxton (59), Brooke (202), Cabell (1,317), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (70), Fayette (752), Gilmer (64), Grant (182), Greenbrier (171), Hampshire (123), Hancock (210), Hardy (103), Harrison (634), Jackson (376), Jefferson (558), Kanawha (3,510), Lewis (74), Lincoln (232), Logan (740), Marion (369), Marshall (279), Mason (172), McDowell (113), Mercer (667), Mineral (207), Mingo (553), Monongalia (2,269), Monroe (220), Morgan (131), Nicholas (183), Ohio (497), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (835), Raleigh (723), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (96), Summers (96), Taylor (165), Tucker (62), Tyler (30), Upshur (238), Wayne (551), Webster (25), Wetzel (136), Wirt (41), Wood (528), Wyoming (240).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Braxton, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Mingo, Monroe, Pendleton, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Braxton County, October 24, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Doddridge County, October 24, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Mingo County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 24, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Pendleton County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Wirt County, October 24, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wirt County Health Department, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wood County, October 24, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV (flu shots offered), Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 24, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held Sunday, October 25 in Berkeley, Doddridge, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.