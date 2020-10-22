WV DHHR confirms 323 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Thursday; active case total drops back below 5,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 323 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, including the death of an Upshur County resident, in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 215 new cases and five new deaths, including the deaths of a Harrison County and an Upshur County resident, on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, there have been 704,001 (+8,474) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,067 (+323) total cases and 418 (+5) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Upshur County, a 77-year-old man from Marshall County, a 95-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 73-year-old woman from Hancock County and an 80-year-old man from Brooke County.

“The loss of five additional lives is difficult to report,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 4,473 (-633) active cases and 16,166 (+951) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), *Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), *Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), *Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513), Wyoming (202).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mineral, Taylor, and Webster counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Brooke County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Old Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 22, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Doddridge County, October 22, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Lincoln County, October 22, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County, October 22, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Putnam County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Care, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Taylor County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County, October 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wirt County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Friday, October 23 in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.