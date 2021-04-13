WV DHHR confirms 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two additional deaths.

The DHHR confirmed 293 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with no additional deaths.

As of April 13, there have been 2,560,842 (+8,263) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,790 (+328) total cases and 2,747 (+2) total deaths.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,347 active cases and 136,696 recovered cases in the state.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Ohio County and a 77-year-old woman from Wyoming County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end this deadly virus.”

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,335), Berkeley (11,331), Boone (1,847), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,095), Cabell (8,562), Calhoun (267), Clay (441), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,199), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,232), Greenbrier (2,574), Hampshire (1,677), Hancock (2,678), Hardy (1,423), Harrison (5,318), Jackson (1,877), Jefferson (4,262), Kanawha (13,787), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,986), Marion (4,076), Marshall (3,244), Mason (1,920), McDowell (1,454), Mercer (4,512), Mineral (2,728), Mingo (2,382), Monongalia (8,880), Monroe (1,057), Morgan (1,059), Nicholas (1,461), Ohio (3,985), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (631), Preston (2,785), Putnam (4,735), Raleigh (5,992), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (653), Roane (572), Summers (742), Taylor (1,187), Tucker (526), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,810), Wayne (2,796), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,176), Wirt (375), Wood (7,543), Wyoming (1,880).

Visit the dashboard for more information.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in McDowell, Tyler and Wetzel counties in this report.

According to the dashboard, 665,930 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 465,793 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.