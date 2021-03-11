WV DHHR confirms 338 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 338 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR confirmed 302 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, there have been a total of 2,268,871 (+9,897) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 134,496 (+338) total cases and 2,338 (+8) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old male from Nicholas County, and an 85-year old male from Logan County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, DHHR learned that 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported properly by healthcare facilities. These deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, March 12, 2021.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 5,305 (-55) active cases and 126,853 (+385) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,276), Berkeley (9,931), Boone (1,626), Braxton (787), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,037), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (475), Fayette (2,743), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,112), Greenbrier (2,440), Hampshire (1,553), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,305), Harrison (4,937), Jackson (1,691), Jefferson (3,682), Kanawha (12,293), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,262), Logan (2,764), Marion (3,756), Marshall (3,078), Mason (1,800), McDowell (1,384), Mercer (4,270), Mineral (2,599), Mingo (2,181), Monongalia (8,243), Monroe (973), Morgan (942), Nicholas (1,228), Ohio (3,677), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (810), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,605), Putnam (4,319), Raleigh (4,870), Randolph (2,424), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,615), Webster (334), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,205), Wyoming (1,765).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 354,422 (+8,059) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 224,792 (+5,486) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.