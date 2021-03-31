WV DHHR confirms 34 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Wednesday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 416 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday, as they announced 34 deaths that previously went unreported.

The DHHR confirmed 341 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, there have been a total of 2,447,894 (+9,054) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 141,738 (+416) total cases and 2,676 (+36) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

In the past 24 hours, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Berkeley County and an 84-year old female from Putnam County.

As previously noted, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR.

These deaths include a 34-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Tyler County, a 93-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Clay County, a 91-year old male from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 56-year old male from Upshur County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 78- year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Wood County, and an 86-year old male from Monroe County.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 6,278 (+15) active cases and 132,784 (+365) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, 498,588 (+5,399) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 313,427 (+2,246) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.