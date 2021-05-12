WV DHHR confirms 340 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 340 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths in its report on May 12.

The DHHR confirmed 258 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,808,501 (+8,349) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 157,215 (+340) total cases and 2,748 (+14) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Putnam County; a 91-year-old woman from Monongalia County; a 55-year-old man from Monongalia County; a 72-year-old man from Berkeley County; a 71-year-old woman from Marion County; an 84-year-old man from Raleigh County; a 44-year-old man from Mercer County; a 58-year-old woman from Mineral County; a 59-year-old man from Ohio County; an 86-year-old woman from Wood County; a 40-year-old man from Harrison County; an 80-year-old man from Ohio County; an 88-year-old woman from Wetzel County; and a 97-year-old man from Pendleton County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “As the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for individuals ages 12 and older, all eligible West Virginians are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their physician, local pharmacy or through a vaccination clinic.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,716 active cases and 147,751 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,434), Berkeley (12,375), Boone (2,035), Braxton (929), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,691), Calhoun (338), Clay (501), Doddridge (597), Fayette (3,438), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,801), Hampshire (1,825), Hancock (2,804), Hardy (1,528), Harrison (5,724), Jackson (2,121), Jefferson (4,608), Kanawha (14,949), Lewis (1,195), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,123), Marion (4,442), Marshall (3,453), Mason (2,003), McDowell (1,568), Mercer (4,831), Mineral (2,856), Mingo (2,574), Monongalia (9,196), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,178), Nicholas (1,698), Ohio (4,211), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (882), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,872), Putnam (5,153), Raleigh (6,777), Randolph (2,601), Ritchie (707), Roane (632), Summers (821), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (713), Upshur (1,870), Wayne (3,094), Webster (487), Wetzel (1,339), Wirt (425), Wood (7,767), Wyoming (1,994).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Braxton County in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 819,245 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 683,949 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.