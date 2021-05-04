WV DHHR confirms 344 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 344 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths on May 4.

The DHHR confirmed 289 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths, on Monday.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old woman from Monongalia County; a 92-year-old man from Kanawha County; a 75-year-old woman from Jackson County; a 70-year-old woman from Ohio County; a 60-year-old woman from Kanawha County; an 87-year-old woman from Tyler County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old man from McDowell County; and a 65-year-old man from Monongalia County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

The DHHR reports there have been 2,746,420 (+6,303) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 154,551 (+344) total cases and 2,695 (+9) total deaths.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,201 active cases and 144,320 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,413), Berkeley (12,184), Boone (1,983), Braxton (906), Brooke (2,175), Cabell (8,612), Calhoun (285), Clay (476), Doddridge (576), Fayette (3,393), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,270), Greenbrier (2,744), Hampshire (1,772), Hancock (2,773), Hardy (1,505), Harrison (5,621), Jackson (2,043), Jefferson (4,538), Kanawha (14,715), Lewis (1,166), Lincoln (1,448), Logan (3,055), Marion (4,338), Marshall (3,385), Mason (1,987), McDowell (1,548), Mercer (4,740), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,520), Monongalia (9,128), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,613), Ohio (4,160), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (863), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,853), Putnam (5,046), Raleigh (6,653), Randolph (2,540), Ritchie (693), Roane (607), Summers (807), Taylor (1,213), Tucker (525), Tyler (691), Upshur (1,845), Wayne (3,036), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,291), Wirt (413), Wood (7,701), Wyoming (1,966).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 789,451 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 649,834 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.