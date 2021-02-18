WV DHHR confirms 355 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 355 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR confirmed 289 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, there have been a total of 2,090,402 (+9,861) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 128,760 (+355) total cases and 2,236 (+11) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of ­­­a 72-year old female from Lewis County, an 81-year old female from Upshur County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 101-year old female from Harrison County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Taylor County, a 93-year old male from Webster County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, and an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

“We are deeply saddened to report the deaths of more West Virginians due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 10,088 (-434) active cases and 116,436 (+778) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,162), Berkeley (9,500), Boone (1,533), Braxton (767), Brooke (1,982), Cabell (7,655), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (451), Fayette (2,578), Gilmer (695), Grant (1,043), Greenbrier (2,369), Hampshire (1,490), Hancock (2,561), Hardy (1,256), Harrison (4,781), Jackson (1,637), Jefferson (3,550), Kanawha (11,766), Lewis (1,004), Lincoln (1,196), Logan (2,616), Marion (3,597), Marshall (2,968), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,332), Mercer (4,126), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,080), Monongalia (7,690), Monroe (929), Morgan (907), Nicholas (1,151), Ohio (3,561), Pendleton (615), Pleasants (793), Pocahontas (578), Preston (2,496), Putnam (4,104), Raleigh (4,549), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (602), Roane (486), Summers (695), Taylor (1,071), Tucker (492), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,634), Wayne (2,574), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,057), Wirt (341), Wood (6,888), Wyoming (1,712).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 255,950 (+3,049) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 149,889 (+4,155)) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.