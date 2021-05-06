WV DHHR confirms 385 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Thursday; agency reduces death count after discovery of 2 duplicates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 385 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on May 6.

The DHHR confirmed 405 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday.

After a data quality review from the DHHR’s epidemiologists, two deaths reported on March 12, 2021 have been determined to be duplicates: a 69-year-old man from Pleasants County and a 79-year-old woman from Mercer County. This has reduced the total deaths to 2,705 prior to Thursday’s report.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old woman from Marion County; an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County; a 75-year-old man from Mingo County; a 48-year-old woman from Hampshire County; a 55-year-old woman from Kanawha County; a 92-year-old man from Mineral County; a 63-year-old man from Ohio County; and an 82-year-old woman from Marion County.

“To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,766,533 (+9,242) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 155,341 (+385) total cases and 2,713 (+6) total deaths.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,180 active cases and 145,448 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,417), Berkeley (12,248), Boone (1,996), Braxton (918), Brooke (2,188), Cabell (8,646), Calhoun (300), Clay (482), Doddridge (585), Fayette (3,409), Gilmer (815), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,761), Hampshire (1,792), Hancock (2,785), Hardy (1,506), Harrison (5,649), Jackson (2,065), Jefferson (4,561), Kanawha (14,788), Lewis (1,175), Lincoln (1,453), Logan (3,067), Marion (4,368), Marshall (3,396), Mason (1,994), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,762), Mineral (2,837), Mingo (2,539), Monongalia (9,149), Monroe (1,120), Morgan (1,154), Nicholas (1,632), Ohio (4,175), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,859), Putnam (5,087), Raleigh (6,685), Randolph (2,553), Ritchie (698), Roane (614), Summers (815), Taylor (1,221), Tucker (524), Tyler (700), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,060), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,311), Wirt (416), Wood (7,720), Wyoming (1,974).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 793,066 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 655,319 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.