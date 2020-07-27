WV DHHR confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths in Monday morning report; active cases rise above 1,700

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 39 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths caused by the virus in its morning report on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of Monday, July 27, there have been a total of 263,669 (+2,078) laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 5,999 (+39) total cases and 106 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old woman from Wyoming County, an 84-year-old woman from Mineral County and a 93-year-old woman from Brooke County as the state’s three latests deaths caused by COVID-19.

“The passing of these three West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,702 (+13) active cases and 4,191(+23) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the current numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (598/20), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (278/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (62/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (683/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (49/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (156/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (87/0), Mineral (97/2), Mingo (99/2), Monongalia (814/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (148/1), Raleigh (131/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (175/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (214/10), Wyoming (16/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.