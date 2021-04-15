WV DHHR confirms 393 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 393 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths in its report on April 15.

The DHHR confirmed 413 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,581,721 (+10,599) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 147,596 (+393) total cases and 2,772 (+16) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County; an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 80-year-old woman from Pendleton County; a 65-year-old woman from Jackson County; a 55-year-old man from Cabell County; a 53-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 78-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 76-year-old man from Marion County; a 92-year-old man from Wayne County; an 85-year-old woman from Braxton County; a 90-year-old man from Upshur County; a 62-year-old man from Putnam County; a 56-year-old man from Nicholas County; a 92-year-old woman from Brooke County; a 58-year-old woman from Nicholas County; and an 84-year-old man from Upshur County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,295 active cases and 137,529 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,338), Berkeley (11,441), Boone (1,855), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,108), Cabell (8,588), Calhoun (271), Clay (448), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,228), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,587), Hampshire (1,681), Hancock (2,693), Hardy (1,424), Harrison (5,349), Jackson (1,887), Jefferson (4,296), Kanawha (13,893), Lewis (1,131), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,988), Marion (4,102), Marshall (3,254), Mason (1,925), McDowell (1,462), Mercer (4,541), Mineral (2,743), Mingo (2,404), Monongalia (8,911), Monroe (1,063), Morgan (1,069), Nicholas (1,477), Ohio (4,003), Pendleton (678), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (634), Preston (2,798), Putnam (4,764), Raleigh (6,047), Randolph (2,489), Ritchie (653), Roane (575), Summers (749), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,811), Wayne (2,808), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (376), Wood (7,554), Wyoming (1,896).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy, Lincoln, Tyler and Upshur counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 675,344 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 480,324 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.