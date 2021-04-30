WV DHHR confirms 395 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 395 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on April 30.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,715,379 (+9,558) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,128 (+395) total cases and 2,679 (+5) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old man from Berkeley County; a 67-year-old woman from Kanawha County; a 72-year-old woman from Cabell County; a 68-year-old woman from Kanawha County; and an 88-year-old man from Ohio County.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,089 active cases and 143,360 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,396), Berkeley (12,046), Boone (1,953), Braxton (892), Brooke (2,158), Cabell (8,580), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (570), Fayette (3,353), Gilmer (765), Grant (1,261), Greenbrier (2,736), Hampshire (1,752), Hancock (2,753), Hardy (1,498), Harrison (5,556), Jackson (1,997), Jefferson (4,507), Kanawha (14,584), Lewis (1,153), Lincoln (1,435), Logan (3,019), Marion (4,306), Marshall (3,359), Mason (1,974), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,682), Mineral (2,813), Mingo (2,492), Monongalia (9,085), Monroe (1,106), Morgan (1,124), Nicholas (1,577), Ohio (4,128), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,844), Putnam (4,985), Raleigh (6,565), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (679), Roane (597), Summers (793), Taylor (1,209), Tucker (523), Tyler (683), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (2,993), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,278), Wirt (397), Wood (7,669), Wyoming (1,961).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire County in this report.

According to the dashboard, 711,159 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 587,975 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.