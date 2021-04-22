WV DHHR confirms 400 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 400 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in its report on April 22.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,643,797 (+9,879) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 150,288 (+400) total cases and 2,808 (+8) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old woman from Morgan County; a 57-year-old man from Kanawha County; a 78-year-old woman from Mingo County; a 57-year-old man from Logan County; an 81-year-old woman from Nicholas County; a 78-year-old woman from Wyoming County; a 72-year-old man from Kanawha County; and an 80-year-old woman from Boone County.

“We remember all loved ones who have been lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,324 active cases and 140,156 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,360), Berkeley (11,768), Boone (1,897), Braxton (879), Brooke (2,128), Cabell (8,660), Calhoun (275), Clay (462), Doddridge (555), Fayette (3,301), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,242), Greenbrier (2,659), Hampshire (1,732), Hancock (2,723), Hardy (1,450), Harrison (5,473), Jackson (1,936), Jefferson (4,393), Kanawha (14,238), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,402), Logan (3,011), Marion (4,195), Marshall (3,304), Mason (1,942), McDowell (1,508), Mercer (4,596), Mineral (2,783), Mingo (2,442), Monongalia (8,988), Monroe (1,078), Morgan (1,094), Nicholas (1,530), Ohio (4,062), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,819), Putnam (4,854), Raleigh (6,288), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (667), Roane (588), Summers (773), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,826), Wayne (2,827), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,224), Wirt (382), Wood (7,600), Wyoming (1,934).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Barbour, Doddridge and Monroe counties in this report.

According to the dashboard, 690,057 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 529,085 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.