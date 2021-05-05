WV DHHR confirms 405 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 405 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on May 5.

The DHHR confirmed 344 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths on Tuesday.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year-old man from Wood County; a 91-year-old man from Cabell County; a 43-year-old man from Hancock County; an 83-year-old woman from McDowell County; a 62-year-old man from Raleigh County; a 71-year-old woman from Berkeley County; a 69-year-old man from Kanawha County; an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County; a 66-year-old man from Logan County; an 89-year-old woman from Wood County; a 99-year-old man from Kanawha County; and an 81-year-old woman from Wood County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,757,291 (+10,871) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 154,956 (+405) total cases and 2,707 (+12) total deaths.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,199 active cases and 145,050 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,416), Berkeley (12,221), Boone (1,988), Braxton (907), Brooke (2,180), Cabell (8,634), Calhoun (290), Clay (478), Doddridge (580), Fayette (3,406), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,751), Hampshire (1,784), Hancock (2,781), Hardy (1,504), Harrison (5,632), Jackson (2,050), Jefferson (4,548), Kanawha (14,760), Lewis (1,171), Lincoln (1,452), Logan (3,058), Marion (4,352), Marshall (3,392), Mason (1,992), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,752), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,533), Monongalia (9,138), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,624), Ohio (4,167), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,855), Putnam (5,065), Raleigh (6,669), Randolph (2,548), Ritchie (695), Roane (609), Summers (812), Taylor (1,214), Tucker (524), Tyler (693), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,055), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,304), Wirt (415), Wood (7,713), Wyoming (1,973).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Hardy and Tucker counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 791,825 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 653,048 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.