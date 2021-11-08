WV DHHR confirms 407 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 407 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 8.

The DHHR has reported 278,578 (+2,311 since Friday) total cases and 4,548 (+30) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,318 (-514) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 61-year old male from Logan County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 49-year old female from Wayne County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, an 88-year old female from Wayne County, a 77-year old female from Mingo County, a 49-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old male from Webster County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Doddridge County, a 76-year old female from Lincoln County, a 36-year old male from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Tucker County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, and a 67-year old male from Jefferson County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected and encourage vaccination to all eligible.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (53), Berkeley (364), Boone (109), Braxton (48), Brooke (59), Cabell (299), Calhoun (26), Clay (36), Doddridge (8), Fayette (143), Gilmer (29), Grant (74), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (79), Hancock (122), Hardy (83), Harrison (266), Jackson (83), Jefferson (119), Kanawha (571), Lewis (64), Lincoln (169), Logan (95), Marion (261), Marshall (93), Mason (72), McDowell (59), Mercer (274), Mineral (110), Mingo (68), Monongalia (264), Monroe (46), Morgan (53), Nicholas (189), Ohio (99), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (17), Preston (141), Putnam (253), Raleigh (238), Randolph (89), Ritchie (19), Roane (108), Summers (30), Taylor (123), Tucker (19), Tyler (18), Upshur (134), Wayne (86), Webster (36), Wetzel (59), Wirt (10), Wood (230), Wyoming (96).

According to the dashboard, 1,056,572 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 923,606 people have been fully vaccinated. 46,384 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.