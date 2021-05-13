WV DHHR confirms 411 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 411 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on May 13.

The DHHR confirmed 340 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,817,189 (+8,688) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 157,626 (+411) total cases and 2,751 (+3) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old man from Mingo County; a 70-year-old man from Lewis County; and a 74-year-old man from Berkeley County.

“COVID-19 has hurt far too many West Virginia families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Building community immunity is our not-so-secret weapon to ending the pandemic. I urge all who are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,716 active cases and 148,159 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,436), Berkeley (12,397), Boone (2,043), Braxton (932), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,701), Calhoun (347), Clay (506), Doddridge (599), Fayette (3,448), Gilmer (857), Grant (1,279), Greenbrier (2,806), Hampshire (1,837), Hancock (2,805), Hardy (1,529), Harrison (5,732), Jackson (2,125), Jefferson (4,620), Kanawha (14,976), Lewis (1,199), Lincoln (1,478), Logan (3,138), Marion (4,454), Marshall (3,468), Mason (2,006), McDowell (1,573), Mercer (4,856), Mineral (2,860), Mingo (2,579), Monongalia (9,203), Monroe (1,140), Morgan (1,184), Nicholas (1,704), Ohio (4,216), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (893), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,912), Putnam (5,166), Raleigh (6,790), Randolph (2,610), Ritchie (708), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,229), Tucker (528), Tyler (718), Upshur (1,875), Wayne (3,098), Webster (490), Wetzel (1,345), Wirt (425), Wood (7,788), Wyoming (1,998).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 823,833 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 687,720 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.