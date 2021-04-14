WV DHHR confirms 413 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 413 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in its report on April 14.

The DHHR confirmed 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two additional deaths.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,571,122 (+10,280) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 147,203 (+413) total cases and 2,756 (+9) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Harrison County; a 53-year-old man from Marshall County; a 94-year-old woman from Berkeley County; a 65-year-old man from Wood County; an 89-year-old man from Marshall County; a 56-year-old woman from Cabell County; a 90-year-old man from Wayne County; a 59-year-old woman from Raleigh County; and a 68-year-old man from Putnam County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,309 active cases and 137,138 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,337), Berkeley (11,391), Boone (1,849), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,104), Cabell (8,578), Calhoun (271), Clay (444), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,210), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,234), Greenbrier (2,578), Hampshire (1,680), Hancock (2,686), Hardy (1,425), Harrison (5,336), Jackson (1,882), Jefferson (4,281), Kanawha (13,834), Lewis (1,126), Lincoln (1,388), Logan (2,987), Marion (4,091), Marshall (3,247), Mason (1,922), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,526), Mineral (2,742), Mingo (2,396), Monongalia (8,897), Monroe (1,061), Morgan (1,063), Nicholas (1,468), Ohio (3,993), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (632), Preston (2,790), Putnam (4,744), Raleigh (6,017), Randolph (2,487), Ritchie (653), Roane (571), Summers (743), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (671), Upshur (1,812), Wayne (2,803), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,177), Wirt (375), Wood (7,548), Wyoming (1,893).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Roane and Tucker counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 670,092 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 471,901 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.