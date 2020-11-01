WV DHHR confirms 423 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 423 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of 10 a.m., November 1, 2020, there have been 785,622 (+9,013) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 24,883 (+423) total cases and 457 deaths.

The DHHR reported 470 new cases and six deaths on Saturday.

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 5,416 (+239) active cases and 19,011 (+184) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Upshur, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Hampshire County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jackson County, November 1, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County, November 1, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, November 1, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Upshur County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wyoming County, November 1, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held Monday, November 2 in Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Harrison, Lincoln, Mingo, Monroe, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

For testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.