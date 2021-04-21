WV DHHR confirms 426 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 426 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on April 21.

The DHHR confirmed 315 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,633,918 (+10,758) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 149,888 (+426) total cases and 2,800 (+11) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County; an 81-year-old man from Berkeley County; a 67-year-old man from Mingo County; a 72-year-old woman from Morgan County; a 66-year-old man from Cabell County; a 90-year-old woman from Wood County; a 74-year-old woman from Ohio County; a 90-year-old man from Kanawha County; a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 79-year-old woman from Hancock County; and a 67-year-old woman from Greenbrier County.

“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,293 active cases and 139,795 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,361), Berkeley (11,711), Boone (1,890), Braxton (873), Brooke (2,126), Cabell (8,649), Calhoun (272), Clay (459), Doddridge (558), Fayette (3,293), Gilmer (739), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,643), Hampshire (1,724), Hancock (2,718), Hardy (1,447), Harrison (5,461), Jackson (1,928), Jefferson (4,373), Kanawha (14,183), Lewis (1,143), Lincoln (1,400), Logan (3,009), Marion (4,184), Marshall (3,294), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,497), Mercer (4,591), Mineral (2,777), Mingo (2,441), Monongalia (8,977), Monroe (1,079), Morgan (1,092), Nicholas (1,522), Ohio (4,054), Pendleton (692), Pleasants (837), Pocahontas (649), Preston (2,817), Putnam (4,843), Raleigh (6,263), Randolph (2,499), Ritchie (662), Roane (584), Summers (770), Taylor (1,201), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,825), Wayne (2,824), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,221), Wirt (381), Wood (7,591), Wyoming (1,928).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Ritchie County in this report.

According to the dashboard, 687,045 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 520,206 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.