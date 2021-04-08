WV DHHR confirms 446 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 446 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths in its report on April 8.

The DHHR confirmed 364 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, there have been a total of 2,518,760 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 144,820 total cases and 2,735 of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old woman from Morgan County; a 71-year-old man from Marshall County; an 84-year-old man from Morgan County; a 71-year-old woman from Harrison County; a 67-year-old woman from Putnam County; a 91-year-old man from Barbour County; a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County; a 76-year-old woman from Putnam County; a 49-year-old woman from Berkeley County; an 83-year-old woman from Grant County; an 81-year-old woman from Harrison County; an 82-year-old woman from Putnam County; and an 81-year-old woman from Pendleton County.

“Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 6,981 active cases and 135,104 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,326), Berkeley (11,094), Boone (1,801), Braxton (845), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,495), Calhoun (258), Clay (420), Doddridge (525), Fayette (3,124), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,214), Greenbrier (2,550), Hampshire (1,654), Hancock (2,657), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,266), Jackson (1,837), Jefferson (4,185), Kanawha (13,514), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,372), Logan (2,973), Marion (4,007), Marshall (3,208), Mason (1,908), McDowell (1,440), Mercer (4,439), Mineral (2,694), Mingo (2,347), Monongalia (8,773), Monroe (1,035), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,418), Ohio (3,937), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,763), Putnam (4,675), Raleigh (5,825), Randolph (2,472), Ritchie (646), Roane (551), Summers (739), Taylor (1,168), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,801), Wayne (2,779), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,202), Wirt (371), Wood (7,505), Wyoming (1,861).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 538,123 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 369,896 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.