WV DHHR confirms 446 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 446 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Saturday, April 17.

The DHHR confirmed 475 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,602,762 (+10,218) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,517 (+446) total cases and 2,780 (+3) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Hampshire County.

“We must use all of the tools in our toolbox to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes vaccination, testing, mask wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene. Our deepest sympathy is extended to these families for their profound loss.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,317 active cases and 138,420 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,344), Berkeley (11,541), Boone (1,867), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,118), Cabell (8,606), Calhoun (271), Clay (453), Doddridge (545), Fayette (3,253), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,607), Hampshire (1,702), Hancock (2,705), Hardy (1,434), Harrison (5,391), Jackson (1,906), Jefferson (4,327), Kanawha (14,027), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,001), Marion (4,135), Marshall (3,269), Mason (1,932), McDowell (1,478), Mercer (4,557), Mineral (2,760), Mingo (2,416), Monongalia (8,940), Monroe (1,067), Morgan (1,086), Nicholas (1,499), Ohio (4,030), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,805), Putnam (4,806), Raleigh (6,105), Randolph (2,493), Ritchie (658), Roane (579), Summers (756), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,815), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,188), Wirt (380), Wood (7,573), Wyoming (1,907).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 678,940 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 499,540 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.