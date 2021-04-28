WV DHHR confirms 453 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 453 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on April 28.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,696,061 (+14,066) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,848 (+453) total cases and 2,673 (+11) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Putnam County; a 59-year-old man from Raleigh County; an 83-year-old woman from Barbour County; a 72-year-old woman from Raleigh County; an 81-year-old woman from Mineral County; a 48-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 53-year-old man from Raleigh County; a 74-year-old man from Hancock County; a 73-year-old woman from Logan County; a 75-year-old man from Kanawha County; and a 76-year-old man from Mineral County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,081 active cases and 142,385 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,385), Berkeley (11,978), Boone (1,937), Braxton (887), Brooke (2,152), Cabell (8,557), Calhoun (281), Clay (469), Doddridge (563), Fayette (3,352), Gilmer (750), Grant (1,251), Greenbrier (2,716), Hampshire (1,751), Hancock (2,740), Hardy (1,486), Harrison (5,543), Jackson (1,974), Jefferson (4,477), Kanawha (14,493), Lewis (1,149), Lincoln (1,432), Logan (3,005), Marion (4,279), Marshall (3,336), Mason (1,968), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,657), Mineral (2,809), Mingo (2,473), Monongalia (9,061), Monroe (1,099), Morgan (1,114), Nicholas (1,561), Ohio (4,112), Pendleton (696), Pleasants (853), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,837), Putnam (4,945), Raleigh (6,477), Randolph (2,517), Ritchie (675), Roane (594), Summers (782), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (524), Tyler (679), Upshur (1,839), Wayne (2,967), Webster (466), Wetzel (1,261), Wirt (388), Wood (7,653), Wyoming (1,955).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 704,441 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 566,476 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.