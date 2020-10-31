WV DHHR confirms 470 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 470 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Saturday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of 10 a.m., October 31, 2020, there have been 776,609 (+9,109) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 24,460 (+470) total cases and 457 (+6) deaths

The DHHR reported 524 new cases and eight deaths on Friday.

The W.Va. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The loss of more West Virginians is truly heartbreaking,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to prevent this deadly virus.”

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 5,177 (+190) active cases and 18,827 (+275) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,665), Boone (404), Braxton (71), Brooke (243), Cabell (1,526), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (794), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (143), Hancock (234), Hardy (108), Harrison (680), Jackson (410), Jefferson (622), Kanawha (3,799), Lewis (105), Lincoln (260), Logan (796), Marion (410), Marshall (404), Mason (179), McDowell (128), Mercer (794), Mineral (239), Mingo (648), Monongalia (2,348), Monroe (264), Morgan (156), Nicholas (191), Ohio (604), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (214), Putnam (952), Raleigh (855), Randolph (425), Ritchie (48), Roane (115), Summers (135), Taylor (172), Tucker (66), Tyler (48), Upshur (276), Wayne (612), Webster (36), Wetzel (205), Wirt (56), Wood (671), Wyoming (331).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone and Clay counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available Saturday in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Jefferson, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Tyler, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County, October 31, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Boone County, October 31, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Clay County, October 31, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County, October 31, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hampshire County High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Logan County, October 31, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 31, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV, (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Roane County, October 31, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Tyler/Wetzel County, October 31, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wyoming County, October 31, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held Sunday, November 1, in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Upshur, and Wyoming counties.

For testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.