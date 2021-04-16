WV DHHR confirms 475 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 475 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on April 16.

The DHHR confirmed 393 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,592,544 (+10,823) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,071 (+475) total cases and 2,777 (+5) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old woman from Jackson County; a 45-year-old man from Harrison County; a 42-year-old woman from Logan County; a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County; and an 84-year-old man from Wyoming County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the families as our state grieves additional losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,164 active cases and 136,272 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,342), Berkeley (11,499), Boone (1,861), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,117), Cabell (8,594), Calhoun (271), Clay (451), Doddridge (542), Fayette (3,240), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,598), Hampshire (1,686), Hancock (2,699), Hardy (1,431), Harrison (5,377), Jackson (1,891), Jefferson (4,312), Kanawha (13,971), Lewis (1,132), Lincoln (1,391), Logan (2,990), Marion (4,122), Marshall (3,261), Mason (1,931), McDowell (1,467), Mercer (4,548), Mineral (2,751), Mingo (2,409), Monongalia (8,931), Monroe (1,066), Morgan (1,073), Nicholas (1,483), Ohio (4,018), Pendleton (680), Pleasants (831), Pocahontas (638), Preston (2,803), Putnam (4,782), Raleigh (6,082), Randolph (2,490), Ritchie (655), Roane (577), Summers (751), Taylor (1,195), Tucker (524), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,815), Wayne (2,814), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,183), Wirt (378), Wood (7,564), Wyoming (1,899).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 680,613 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 480,870 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.