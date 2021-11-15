WV DHHR confirms 486 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 486 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 15.

The DHHR has reported 283,561 (+1,696 since Friday) total cases and 4,636 (+26) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,436 (-291) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Boone County, a 32-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Barbour County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, a 53-year old male from Wayne County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 40-year old male from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Webster County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 47-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, readily available and free. Please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (502), Boone (107), Braxton (60), Brooke (66), Cabell (251), Calhoun (31), Clay (33), Doddridge (9), Fayette (166), Gilmer (13), Grant (97), Greenbrier (97), Hampshire (119), Hancock (83), Hardy (85), Harrison (246), Jackson (77), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (481), Lewis (68), Lincoln (143), Logan (96), Marion (262), Marshall (112), Mason (64), McDowell (63), Mercer (270), Mineral (105), Mingo (82), Monongalia (234), Monroe (39), Morgan (47), Nicholas (182), Ohio (160), Pendleton (25), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (14), Preston (157), Putnam (263), Raleigh (252), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (69), Summers (22), Taylor (107), Tucker (29), Tyler (18), Upshur (142), Wayne (103), Webster (49), Wetzel (64), Wirt (16), Wood (207), Wyoming (74).

According to the dashboard, 1,080,444 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 929,359 people have been fully vaccinated. 50,791 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.