WV DHHR confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its report on June 30.

The DHHR confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Tuesday.

*The DHHR Dashboard is only updated Monday-Friday

The DHHR reports there have been 3,008,327 (+3,988) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,041 (+49) total cases and 2,891 (+12) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, an 88-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 90-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 65-year old female from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

Eleven of the 12 deaths reported in Wednesday’s dashboard report are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Seven of the eleven deaths were from April and May 2021, while four of the deaths occurred in September 2020 (1), October 2020 (2), and January 2021 (1).

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,356 active cases and 162,685 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,838), Boone (2,178), Braxton (1,015), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,885), Calhoun (389), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,554), Gilmer (886), Grant (1,315), Greenbrier (2,894), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,581), Harrison (6,193), Jackson (2,255), Jefferson (4,799), Kanawha (15,496), Lewis (1,287), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,294), Marion (4,653), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,062), McDowell (1,614), Mercer (5,181), Mineral (2,980), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,398), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,226), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,330), Raleigh (7,091), Randolph (2,854), Ritchie (760), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (547), Tyler (746), Upshur (1,968), Wayne (3,179), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,948), Wyoming (2,058).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire, Hardy, Randolph, and Summers counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 994,912 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 826,688 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.