WV DHHR confirms 280 new COVID-19 cases in its report on Sunday; No additional COVID-19 deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 280 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR confirmed 221 new cases and three deaths on Saturday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., October 18, 2020, there have been 679,993 (+8,530) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,081 (+280) total cases and 399 deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,940 (+101) active cases and 14,742 (+179) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pocahontas County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wood counties.

Berkeley County, October 18, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Clay County, October 18, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Gilmer County, October 18, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 North Lewis Street, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

Marshall County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, October 18, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Upshur County, October 18, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wood County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Parkersburg High School (back lot), 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV. Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Testing is available Monday in Doddridge, Hancock, Monroe, Nicholas, Upshur, and Wirt counties.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.