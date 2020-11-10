WV DHHR confirms 511 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths on Tuesday; active case total rises above 7,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 511 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths, including the death of a Preston County resident, in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR announced 401 new cases and one additional death on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, there have been a total of 861,038 (+6,748) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 29,316 (+511) total cases and 546 (+16) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old woman from Boone County, a 75-year old woman from Boone County, a 92-year old man from Wetzel County, a 47-year old man from Wetzel County, a 79-year old woman from Boone County, a 65-year old man from Preston County, a 65-year old man from Marshall County, an 85-year old man from Wetzel County, a 79-year old woman from Fayette County, an 85-year old woman from Putnam County, an 81-year old woman from Ohio County, a 78-year old man from Hancock County, a 72-year old woman from Raleigh County, a 76-year old man from Kanawha County, an 80-year old woman from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old woman from Summers County.

“With a heavy heart, we share the solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to take an active role to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities.”

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 7,271 (+297) active cases and 21,499 (+198) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (233), Berkeley (1,965), Boone (468), Braxton (90), Brooke (305), Cabell (1,863), Calhoun (41), Clay (75), Doddridge (82), Fayette (857), Gilmer (119), Grant (219), Greenbrier (264), Hampshire (184), Hancock (296), Hardy (125), Harrison (786), Jackson (463), Jefferson (770), Kanawha (4,245), Lewis (168), Lincoln (312), Logan (853), *Marion (495), Marshall (619), Mason (207), *McDowell (175), Mercer (931), Mineral (371), Mingo (767), Monongalia (2,566), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (225), Ohio (828), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (77), Preston (280), Putnam (1,174), Raleigh (1,000), Randolph (500), *Ritchie (72), Roane (123), Summers (178), Taylor (187), Tucker (71), Tyler (89), Upshur (314), Wayne (700), Webster (43), Wetzel (282), Wirt (59), Wood (1,166), Wyoming (443).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Marion, McDowell, and Ritchie counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Central Hampshire Park, Central Hampshire Park Road, Augusta, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston WV (flu shots offered)

Lewis County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, SJMH at Market Place, 546 Marketplace, Weston, WV

Lincoln County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.