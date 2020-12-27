WV DHHR confirms 533 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 533 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,341 new cases and 7 deaths on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, there have been a total of 1,452,115 (+4,828) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 80,710 (+533) total cases and 1,254 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 90-year old female from Kanawha County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 24,437 (-192) active cases and 55,019 (+724) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (693), Berkeley (5,901), Boone (1,005), Braxton (265), Brooke (1,305), Cabell (4,924), Calhoun (122), Clay (245), Doddridge (235), Fayette (1,657), Gilmer (372), Grant (732), Greenbrier (1,349), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (726), Harrison (2,746), Jackson (1,091), Jefferson (2,230), Kanawha (8,296), Lewis (467), Lincoln (713), Logan (1,554), Marion (1,664), Marshall (1,874), Mason (969), McDowell (925), Mercer (2,574), Mineral (2,057), Mingo (1,372), Monongalia (5,076), Monroe (604), Morgan (621), Nicholas (618), Ohio (2,389), Pendleton (274), Pleasants (531), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,564), Putnam (2,869), Raleigh (2,532), Randolph (1,059), Ritchie (321), Roane (282), Summers (401), Taylor (651), Tucker (302), Tyler (331), Upshur (827), Wayne (1,615), Webster (131), Wetzel (654), Wirt (206), Wood (4,686), Wyoming (1,103).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.