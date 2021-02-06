WV DHHR confirms 549 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 549 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 597 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, there have been a total of 1,983,050 (+12,621) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 124,190 (+549) total cases and 2,119 (+19) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Pleasants County, an 86-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, and a 79-year old female from Mason County.

“Today is a difficult day as our state continues to feel the effects of this terrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 16,886 (-875) active cases and 105,185 (+1,405) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669), Wyoming (1,653).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 215,930 (+10,678) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 101,352 (+12,545) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.