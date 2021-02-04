WV DHHR confirms 574 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 574 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR confirmed 535 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, there have been a total of 1,955,795 (+11,947) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 123,044 (+574) total cases and 2,080 (+22) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 95-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, an 87-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Brooke County, an 85-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, an 83-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old male from Grant County, a 96-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old male from Nicholas County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily not only on families and friends, but also on the healthcare workers responding to this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts break together, and we must work to stop the spread of this virus so that we can heal together.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 18,469 (-743) active cases and 102,495 (+1,295) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,130), Berkeley (9,072), Boone (1,460), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,930), Cabell (7,218), Calhoun (215), Clay (359), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,447), Gilmer (657), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,295), Hampshire (1,413), Hancock (2,511), Hardy (1,231), Harrison (4,561), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,381), Kanawha (11,269), Lewis (878), Lincoln (1,139), Logan (2,492), Marion (3,427), Marshall (2,864), Mason (1,688), McDowell (1,278), Mercer (3,960), Mineral (2,519), Mingo (1,968), Monongalia (7,224), Monroe (892), Morgan (876), Nicholas (1,074), Ohio (3,431), Pendleton (591), Pleasants (776), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,443), Putnam (3,906), Raleigh (4,254), Randolph (2,250), Ritchie (573), Roane (470), Summers (680), Taylor (1,030), Tucker (471), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,534), Wayne (2,429), Webster (263), Wetzel (1,022), Wirt (331), Wood (6,611), Wyoming (1,646).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 199,458 (+2,732) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 79,513 (+5,989) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.