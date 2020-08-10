WV DHHR confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Monday; state active case total back above 1,900

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 60 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional deaths caused by the virus in its report on Monday.

The DHHR confirmed 131 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday. All eight deaths stemmed from the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, there have been a total of 326,886 (+3,972) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,754 (+60) total cases and 141 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of and 83-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old man from from Logan County as the state’s latest deaths caused by COVID-19.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,914 (+37) active cases and 5,699 (+21) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), *Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), *Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Marshall and Pleasants counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.