WV DHHR confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. No additional deaths were reported on June 25.

The DHHR confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,990,975 (+4,235) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,804 (+60) total cases and 2,876 (+0) total deaths.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,753 active cases and 159,175 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,828), Boone (2,175), Braxton (1,012), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,871), Calhoun (386), Clay (542), Doddridge (640), Fayette (3,549), Gilmer (882), Grant (1,309), Greenbrier (2,890), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,843), Hardy (1,572), Harrison (6,183), Jackson (2,248), Jefferson (4,794), Kanawha (15,483), Lewis (1,283), Lincoln (1,604), Logan (3,285), Marion (4,646), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,058), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,156), Mineral (2,977), Mingo (2,757), Monongalia (9,390), Monroe (1,220), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,903), Ohio (4,310), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,321), Raleigh (7,087), Randolph (2,853), Ritchie (757), Roane (661), Summers (864), Taylor (1,278), Tucker (546), Tyler (744), Upshur (1,964), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (457), Wood (7,944), Wyoming (2,047)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Clay, Gilmer and Pleasants counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 979,623 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 814,720 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.