WV DHHR confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in its report on July 13.

The DHHR confirmed 160 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Monday

The DHHR reports there have been 3,051,586 (+2,654) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,685 (+60) total cases and 2,909 (0) total deaths.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 971 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,518), Berkeley (12,909), Boone (2,185), Braxton (1,022), Brooke (2,250), Cabell (8,927), Calhoun (398), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,562), Gilmer (889), Grant (1,318), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,933), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,222), Jackson (2,269), Jefferson (4,811), Kanawha (15,535), Lewis (1,314), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,669), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,067), McDowell (1,631), Mercer (5,215), Mineral (2,994), Mingo (2,774), Monongalia (9,410), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,241), Nicholas (1,913), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (684), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,362), Raleigh (7,109), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (763), Roane (667), Summers (866), Taylor (1,290), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,983), Wayne (3,187), Webster (555), Wetzel (1,399), Wirt (464), Wood (7,965), Wyoming (2,068)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monroe and Wetzel counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,040,958 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 862,930 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available Tuesday in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.