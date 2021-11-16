CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 604 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 16.

The DHHR confirmed 486 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR has reported 284,165 (+604) total cases and 4,676 (+40) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,200 (-236) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old male from Summers County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Ritchie County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 68-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old male from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 48-year old female from Wayne County, a 54-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 56-year old female from Webster County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old female from Braxton County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Wirt County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Webster County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Preston County, a 37-year old female from Wetzel County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old female from Mingo County. These deaths range from September through November 2021, with one death occurring in January 2021.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (98), Berkeley (488), Boone (100), Braxton (47), Brooke (69), Cabell (236), Calhoun (30), Clay (29), Doddridge (8), Fayette (180), Gilmer (15), Grant (87), Greenbrier (93), Hampshire (108), Hancock (79), Hardy (70), Harrison (259), Jackson (77), Jefferson (185), Kanawha (466), Lewis (43), Lincoln (134), Logan (99), Marion (261), Marshall (115), Mason (70), McDowell (56), Mercer (265), Mineral (90), Mingo (93), Monongalia (243), Monroe (38), Morgan (45), Nicholas (153), Ohio (162), Pendleton (28), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (19), Preston (139), Putnam (246), Raleigh (240), Randolph (69), Ritchie (18), Roane (69), Summers (19), Taylor (98), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (128), Wayne (100), Webster (42), Wetzel (67), Wirt (20), Wood (196), Wyoming (62).

According to the dashboard, 1,083,165 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 930,239 people have been fully vaccinated. 51,024 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.