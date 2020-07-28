WV DHHR confirms 65 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Tuesday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 65 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional deaths caused by the virus in its morning report on Tuesday.

A total of 94 cases and three deaths were announced by the DHHR on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, there have been a total of 268,039 (+2,147) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,119 (+65) total cases and 108 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old woman from Wood County and a 47-year-old woman from Berkeley County as the state’s latest deaths caused by COVID-19.

“We join with these families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,628 (+12) active cases and 4,381 (+49) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the current numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (600/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (121/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (65/0), Hancock (86/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (165/1), Jackson (154/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (697/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (51/2), Logan (93/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (109/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (16/1), Mercer (108/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (104/2), Monongalia (824/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (134/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.