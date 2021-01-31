WV DHHR confirms 661 COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 661 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR announced 873 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 31, there have been a total of 1,921,654 (+8,586) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,001 (+661) total cases and 2,024 (+9) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Pleasants County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old male from Marion County, and a 76-year old male from Jefferson County.

“The continued loss of beloved family members, neighbors and friends leaves a void in our hearts and in our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must work together and take every precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 21,195 (-612) active cases and 97,782 (+1,264) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,106), Berkeley (8,940), Boone (1,428), Braxton (744), Brooke (1,910), Cabell (7,100), Calhoun (214), Clay (352), Doddridge (406), Fayette (2,388), Gilmer (587), Grant (1,000), Greenbrier (2,253), Hampshire (1,395), Hancock (2,485), Hardy (1,219), Harrison (4,457), Jackson (1,573), Jefferson (3,351), Kanawha (11,088), Lewis (851), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,433), Marion (3,364), Marshall (2,816), Mason (1,634), McDowell (1,256), Mercer (3,914), Mineral (2,488), Mingo (1,925), Monongalia (7,114), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,055), Ohio (3,397), Pendleton (567), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,425), Putnam (3,835), Raleigh (4,186), Randolph (2,209), Ritchie (565), Roane (464), Summers (671), Taylor (1,017), Tucker (457), Tyler (573), Upshur (1,492), Wayne (2,372), Webster (257), Wetzel (1005), Wirt (328), Wood (6,530), Wyoming (1,583).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Jackson counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 194,119 (+1,338) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 68,230 (+2,053) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.