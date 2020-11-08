WV DHHR confirms 662 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 662 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR announced 655 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, there have been a total of 846,722 (+11,582) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 28,404 (+662) total cases and 502 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As many West Virginians are growing tired of COVID-19, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to this family during their time of grief.”

*Please note a death reported on Thursday, November 5, of a 90-year old female from Summers County was erroneously reported yesterday, Saturday, November 7, so the total deaths stand at 502. There were spelling errors and a wrong birth month reported to DHHR which caused the duplication of reporting.

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 6,872 (+418) active cases and 21,032 (+246) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (220), Berkeley (1,921), Boone (454), Braxton (89), Brooke (291), Cabell (1,830), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (847), Gilmer (117), Grant (211), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (175), Hancock (277), Hardy (119), Harrison (757), Jackson (459), Jefferson (748), Kanawha (4,162), Lewis (155), Lincoln (304), Logan (837), Marion (492), Marshall (571), Mason (199), McDowell (176), Mercer (912), Mineral (344), Mingo (740), Monongalia (2,513), Monroe (279), Morgan (185), Nicholas (215), Ohio (786), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (272), Putnam (1,143), Raleigh (978), Randolph (480), Ritchie (71), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (183), Tucker (69), Tyler (81), Upshur (310), Wayne (682), Webster (42), Wetzel (270), Wirt (59), Wood (1013), Wyoming (428).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Wetzel counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM , Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Ave, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Poca High School Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.